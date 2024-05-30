ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
オットー・トロイマン作品集\u2028OttoTreumannGraphicDesign\u2028intheNetherlands第二次世界大戦後のオランダデザイン史で重要な役割を果たしたドイツ出身のグラフィックデザイナー、オットー・トロイマンの作品集。スイスのタイポグラフィやバウハウスから影響を受けたオットーが手がけたオランダの記念切手やポスター、ロゴデザインのスケッチをカラー図版豊富に収録。カバー付、カバーに僅かなヨゴレ有。中ページ良好。010Publishers,2001ソフトカバー25×19cm|144p\u2028\u2028\u2028中は綺麗だと思います。見落としがあるかもしれません。あらかじめご了承ください。お値下げ不可。
