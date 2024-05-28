- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 楽器/器材
- >
- エレキギター
- >
- SPRAGUE BumbleBee 0.022μF 400Vペア バンブルビー
商品詳細
５０年代の機器からの取り外し品です。足はWesternElectricの60年代の20AWG単線で延長しています。延長に使ったハンダはKESTERの黒缶50年代を使ってます。絶縁チューブはワニスコートのクロスチューブをかぶせてます。カラーコードの擦れも少く、比較的きれいな個体です。デッドストックのBLACKBEAUTYも出品しています。スプラグバンブルビーレスポールコンデンサー
SPRAGUE BumbleBee 0.022μF 400Vペア バンブルビー
