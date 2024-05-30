  • こだわり検索
FELDGENDARM w/dog
商品番号 G84216235512
商品名

FELDGENDARM w/dog
ブランド名 Gswirl
特別価格 税込 2,380 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

カラー
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

商品解説■「ニュージェネレーション　ライフアクションフィギュア」シリーズに、グスタフがラインナップ。フィギュア本体は多数の関節により様々なポージングが可能!!武器、服装などの多彩なオプションパーツも付属し、お好みに応じた服装でディスプレイが出来ます。【商品詳細】セット内容：フィギュア本体、犬、コート、制服一式、ゴルゲット(憲兵章)、ヘルメット、Kar　98K小銃、ナイフ、補助パーツ(透明)サイズ：全高約29cm価格は交渉して下さい☆古い商品なので、ご理解よろしくお願いいたします。#GIジョー#戦車#戦争#兵隊
