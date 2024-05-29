期間限定掲載　ビルウォールレザー　小銭入れ

- ホーム
小銭入れですが、カード入れとして使用してたため、比較的キレイな状態だと思います。未使用ではありませんので、ご理解いただければと思います。レザーなので、シワなどはありますが、破れ、汚れ等はありません。定期的に手入れはしています。BEAMS☓ビルウォールレザー店舗購入品※付属品なし値段交渉あり他サイト掲載あり
