期間限定掲載　ビルウォールレザー　小銭入れ
商品番号 R23771572653
商品名

期間限定掲載　ビルウォールレザー　小銭入れ
ブランド名 ビルウォールレザー
特別価格 税込 3,240 円
在庫状況 あり

数量：

小銭入れですが、カード入れとして使用してたため、比較的キレイな状態だと思います。未使用ではありませんので、ご理解いただければと思います。レザーなので、シワなどはありますが、破れ、汚れ等はありません。定期的に手入れはしています。BEAMS☓ビルウォールレザー店舗購入品※付属品なし値段交渉あり他サイト掲載あり
