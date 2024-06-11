ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
プレイステーション4SONYPlayStation4CUH-2200AB01になります。新品未開封、外箱に目立つ傷があります。購入したまま一度も開封しておりません。※未使用品のため動作確認は行っておりません。不良等があった場合はソニーカスタマーサポート等、メーカー側とのやり取りをお願いします。※あくまでも自宅保管であるため、到着後の動作不具合、返品・返金等は受け付けておりません。上記注意点、ご了承いただる方のみご購入をお願いいたします。《商品詳細》・商品：SONYソニーPS4本体500GB・型番：CUH-2200AB01・色：ジェットブラック《内容物》・PlayStation4本体・ワイヤレスコントローラー(DUALSHOCK4)・HDMIケーブル・電源コード・モノラルヘッドセット・USBケーブル・印刷物1式#ソニー#SONY#据置タイプ
http://narcologia.ru/goods/response505842.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cotton633161.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/secretarial199816.html
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
http://narcologia.ru/goods/response505842.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cotton633161.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/secretarial199816.html
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)
【新品】PlayStation 4 500GB (CUH-2200AB01)