商品詳細
TheseriesispartofalineofScholasticbookscalledBranches,aimedatnewindependentreaders.Dragons,DragonStones,kings,witchesandmagic!Inthefirstbookinthisfullyillustratedseries,8-year-oldDrakeisgrabbedbyKingRoland'ssoldiersandtakentothecastle.HewillbetrainedasaMasterDragon.Atthecastle,heisjoinedbythreeotherYoungDragontrainers:Ana,Rori,andBo.Dragonmastersmustlearntoconnectandtraintheirdragons-andtheymustalsodiscoverthespecialpowersoftheirdragons.DrakehaswhatittakestobecomeaDragonMaster?Whatisthespecialpowerofhisdragon?AgeRange:6-8yearsGradeLevel:1-3Publisher:Scholastic◎Notes:Duetointernationaltransport,thebookandboxmayhavesomescratches,dents,smallscratches,stains,andcrushingThankyousomuch!#子どもチャレンジ#英語教材#英語絵本#外国語#おうち英語#Usborne#Benesse#English#dwe#wwk#ort#英検#英語 #WWK#幼児英語#児童英語#こども英語#oxford#英語育児#公文#KUMON#Cambridge#ベネッセ
[新品未使用 ]21冊セットDragon Masters
