ZT amp lunchbox junior
ZT amp lunchbox junior
クリーンに定評のある小型アンプ。ジャズ・ギターの練習用に屋内で仕様していました。■ギターアンプ、コンボタイプ■出力：50W■コントロール：Volume、Tone、Gainコントロール■大出力カスタムスピーカー、完全密閉筐体■超低レイテンシー基板設計■ヴィンテージスタイルのサウンド■100VAC電源に加え、DC12Vセンタープラス電源での動作に対応■DC9VセンターマイナスOUT端子（最大500mA）■AuxIn、ヘッドフォン端子装備■スピーカーミュートスイッチ■寸法：165mmx197mmx112mm■重量：2.27kg■超小型、重量わずか2.27kgながら、大出力とレンジの広いダイナミックなサウンドを実現。アンプ種類...その他アンプ
