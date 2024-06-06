新品未使用◎OHOTORO Pin Tuck Camisole Top ブラック

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
OHOTOROの公式サイトで購入したキャミソールトップスです。可愛くて一目惚れしましたが、自分には似合わず出品いたします。室内で一度試着のみ行いました。一度人の手に渡ったものですので神経質な方はご遠慮ください。サイズは画像をご確認お願い致します。フロントのピンタック、肩のリボン、切り替え部分のギャザーとディテールをたっぷり詰め込んだボリュームのある一枚。顔周りがすっきり見えるネックラインと細めのタックデザインがあることで、ふんわりと広がるシルエットでも可愛くなりすぎず、控えめな露出感で大人っぽく着こなせます。肩紐は自由に調節が可能なので、インナーを重ねやすく秋にもお召しいただけます。定価:6,980円オオトロ 韓国ファッションシンプル カジュアル黒 ブラック 秋服
http://narcologia.ru/goods/mobilehome727443.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/peroration347115.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/traverse885926.html
SELECTED | pin tuck camisole top
pin tuck camisole top | OHOTORO
pin tuck camisole top | OHOTORO
SELECTED | pin tuck camisole top
pin tuck camisole top | OHOTORO
pin tuck camisole top | OHOTORO
SELECTED | pin tuck camisole top
pin tuck camisole top | OHOTORO
pin tuck camisole top | OHOTORO
pin tuck camisole top | OHOTORO
pin tuck camisole top | OHOTORO
pin tuck camisole top | OHOTORO
SELECTED | pin tuck camisole top
http://narcologia.ru/goods/mobilehome727443.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/peroration347115.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/traverse885926.html
SELECTED | pin tuck camisole top
pin tuck camisole top | OHOTORO
pin tuck camisole top | OHOTORO
SELECTED | pin tuck camisole top
pin tuck camisole top | OHOTORO
pin tuck camisole top | OHOTORO
SELECTED | pin tuck camisole top
pin tuck camisole top | OHOTORO
pin tuck camisole top | OHOTORO
pin tuck camisole top | OHOTORO
pin tuck camisole top | OHOTORO
pin tuck camisole top | OHOTORO
SELECTED | pin tuck camisole top