  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
スクワイヤー　ベース
商品番号 R44895186067
商品名

スクワイヤー　ベース
ブランド名 スクワイヤー
特別価格 税込 8,400 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

新しいものを購入したので以前使用していたものを出品いたします。数箇所打痕などの傷がありますがまだまだ使用できると思います。ソフトケースに入れての配送となります。ベースとミニアンプセットでの出品になりますが、ベース本体のみ単品でも販売可能です。ご希望であればチューナーをお付けします。当分はこの値段で置いておきます。買っていただけるのであれば多少の値下げはするので気軽に値下げ交渉しに来てください！
http://narcologia.ru/goods/teaspoonful403251.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/ramshackle686366.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/capitation709308.html Squier by Fender Classic Vibe ’70s Jazz Bass Maple Fingerboard Natural エレキベース ジャズベース スクワイヤー / スクワイア 【 あべのａｎｄ店 】
スクワイヤー　ベースClassic Vibe '70s Jazz Bass Natural
スクワイヤー　ベースSquier by Fender Classic Vibe '60s Jazz Bass Laurel Fingerboard ...
スクワイヤー　ベースSquier by Fender Affinity Series Jazz Bass Laurel Fingerboard ...
スクワイヤー　ベースSquier by Fender Affinity Series Jazz Bass Black ジャズベース〈スクワイヤー フェンダー〉-楽器de元気
スクワイヤー　ベースフェンダー スクワイヤーベースギター電池 アクティブ搭載 - エレキギター
スクワイヤー　ベースSQUIER Vintage Modified Jazz Bassジャズベース | labiela.com
スクワイヤー　ベースSquier by Fender エレキベース Classic Vibe '70s Jazz Bass®, Maple Fingerboard, Natural ソフトケース付き
スクワイヤー　ベースSQUIER ( スクワイヤー ) Classic Vibe 70s Jazz Bass V Natural 5弦 ...
スクワイヤー　ベースSquier by Fender Classic Vibe '70s Jazz Bass, Maple Fingerboard, 3-Color Sunburst【スクワイヤージャズ・ベース】-楽器de元気
スクワイヤー　ベーススクワイヤー/スクワイア Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass HH ...
スクワイヤー　ベースSquier by Fender スクワイヤー エレキベース Squier Sonic™ Bronco™ Bass, Maple Fingerboard, White Pickguard, Tahitian Coral ソフトケース付き
スクワイヤー　ベーススクワイヤーのジャズベース(^^) | labiela.com
スクワイヤー　ベースSquier by Fender Contemporary Active Precision Bass PH V Laurel[5 ...
スクワイヤー　ベースSquier by Fender スクワイヤー/スクワイア Affinity Series Jazz Bass ...
スクワイヤー　ベース

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru