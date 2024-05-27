Not in Fashion

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
NotinFashionPhotographyandFashionin90sKerberVerlagVanessaBeecroftWaltervanBeirendonckBernadetteCorporationAyzitBostanBLESSMarkBorthwickSusanCiancioloMariaCornejoCorinneDayAndersEdströmJasonEvansHelmutLangMartinMargielaM/M(Paris)CrisMoorKostasMurkudisCollierSchorrNigelShafranJürgenTellerWolfgangTillmans表紙、裏表紙に汚れ、シワ、ヨレ等がありますが、中のページは綺麗です。バーコードシールが表紙に付いています。中古本に理解のある方の購入を希望します。新品をお探しの方、また本の状態に関して、神経質な方は、購入をお控えください。購入前に画像をご確認ください。ノークレーム・ノーリターンでお願いします。値下げはしません。
