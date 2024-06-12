SONY PlayStation4 CUH-2200AB02

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
SONYPlayStation4CUH-2200AB02color:WHITEゲーム機本体種類:PlayStation4ポータブル・据置タイプ:据置タイプ#ソニー#SONY即購入OKです。コントローラーの右スティックが勝手に動いてしまう現象が数回見られたため、接点復活剤で修理しています。そのためやや傷や汚れありにしております。本体の動作は問題ありません。
