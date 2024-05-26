  • こだわり検索
SONY PlayStation4 CUH-2200AB01
SONY PlayStation4 CUH-2200AB01
ブランド名 ソニー
3年ほど前に購入しました。使用頻度は週1程度。本体に多少の擦れ等があります。大きな傷等は見られません。動作等は特に問題ないかと思われます。初期化して郵送します。写真に映っているものが全てになります。中古であることにご理解いただける方のみ購入をお願いします。SONYPlayStation4CUH-2200AB01color:BLACKゲーム機本体種類:PlayStation4ポータブル・据置タイプ:据置タイプ#ソニー#SONY
SONY PlayStation4 CUH-2200AB01

