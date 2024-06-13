- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 楽器/器材
- >
- 打楽器
- >
- YAMAHA / Stage Custom Birch Tom 12×8
■商品名:YAMAHA/StageCustomBirchTom12×8■状態傷や汚れ、金属パーツのピッツなど多々ございます。楽器としての機能上は問題ございません。■詳細一世代前のヤマハ・ステージカスタムのタムです！サイズは口径12インチ、深さは8インチとなります。ヘッドは打面にEvans/HydraulicRed、裏面はYAMAHA(Remo)のクリアです。上記以外にご不明な点などございましたら、コメント欄よりお気軽にお申し付けください。※恐れ入りますが、こちらの商品はあくまで使用済です。ご理解の上ご購入をお願いいたします。※ご購入後のクレーム・返品は承りかねます。
