- Bonds and structures Linksクローン Mutable
商品詳細
2022年に購入、使用感少なく美品と思います。正常な動作確認済みです。MutableinstrumentLinksのクローンです。機能は以下の通り。3:1bufferedmult2:2mixer3:1mixerWidth:4hpバスケーブル、ビスをお付けします。入金確認後2日以内の発送を心がけております。■他にも機材類、ユーロラックモジュラーシンセ等出品しております[検索ワード]MakeNoiseMutableDoepfer2hpmalekkointellijelモジュラーユーロラックモジュラーシンセmodulareurorack
