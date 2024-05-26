  • こだわり検索
wren and cuff BOX OF WAR small foot
wren and cuff BOX OF WAR small foot
特別価格 税込 9,000 円
種類···エレキギター用エフェクトタイプ···ファズご覧頂きありがとうございます。WrenandCuffSmallFootBoxofWarは、“シビル・ウォー”と呼ばれる時期のロシア製ファズペダルを再現したコンパクトペダルです。フルサイズverと回路やパーツは同じコンパクト版です。他にもエフェクターなど出品してますので是非ご覧下さい。どうぞよろしくお願い致します。
