Epiphone LTD 1956 Les Paul Standard PRO

商品詳細
P-90ピックアップを搭載した1956年スタイルのレスポール・スタンダード！オリジナルのP-90ピックアップを再現したNEWP-90PROピックアップを搭載した1956年スタイルのレスポール・スタンダードの限定生産モデル！ワイドワウンド・エナメルワイヤー・シングルコイル・ピックアップは、甘くパワフルなクラシックP-90サウンドを忠実に再現！ボディバックに線キズ、打痕あり。ヘッドに打痕あり。トップは綺麗ですが、小さな打痕があります。ネックの狂いやトラスロッドの問題はない。フレットは十分で、バズやビビリはない。エレクトリック・ウールも問題なく、ノイズやバズもありません。MainSpecificationsBodyMaterialMahoganyTopMaterialSolidMapleNeckMaterialMahoganyNeckShape1950s,Round\"C\"ProfileAccessoriesSoftCase
