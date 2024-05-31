- ホーム
- >
- インテリア・住まい・小物
- >
- インテリア小物
- >
- 置物
- >
- 【希少】ブラッドフォードエクスチェンジ The Visitation
ご覧頂きありがとうございます。ブラッドフォードエクスチェンジ(BradfordExchange)社のTheVisitationプレートです。1990年代の作品で今では大変入手困難な希少な作品です。コレクションされている方は是非いかがでしょうか♪横幅約17.5cm縦幅約22cm即購入OKです。※しっかり梱包致しますが、配送中の破損等は保障できませんので、ご了承ください。状態は画像を拝見して判断して頂きますようお願いします。プロフィールも必ずご覧下さい。天使像天使置物聖母マリアマリア像マリア様置物ブラッドフォードエクスチェンジマリア様プレート飾り皿受胎告知キリスト置物聖像天使フィギュアメダイロザリオエンジェル置物
