【Vintage】90s Tigers baseball Cap

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
○Descriptionofitemこちらは、当時祖父が購入した、1990-2000年代の阪神タイガースのベースボールキャップになります。こちらの年代のキャップは、阪神の当時のカラーである白黒のDesignは出回りがありますが、Black単色のこちらは見た事がありません。近年、ジャイアンツのキャップをJustinBieberやラッパーのMonyhorseさんが着用し1990年代のプロ野球球団のキャップをファッションで着用する方が増えました。ですので、こちらは、もちろんファッションとしての使用も可能ですが、とても希少なアイテムなのでコレクターの方にもオススメです。何かありましたら、コメントお願い致します♪
http://narcologia.ru/goods/interconnect510570.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/influenza547293.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/Persia302988.html
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Sports Specialties Back Script SnapBack ...
VINTAGE Detroit Tigers Hat Cap Adjustable Red Grosscap MLB ...
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Old English D Baseball Snapback Hat Cap ...
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Cap - Etsy New Zealand
Vintage 90s Detroit TIGERS Snapback Hat Logo 7 Official - Etsy ...
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Cap - Etsy
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Snapback Hat Orange D Baseball Cap MLB ...
Vintage 90s DETROIT TIGERS Baseball Cap Used Snapback Hat Rare ...
90s vintage mlb Detroit Tigers cap | eBay公認海外通販サイト ...
NEW ERA - デトロイトタイガース キャップ 90Sの通販 by tk｜ニュー ...
90s GRATEFUL DEAD cap | What'z up
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Baseball Club Rookie League Kids Snapback Hat Cap
Kellogg's Tony the Tiger Baseball Cap【USED】 | Highlights™
http://narcologia.ru/goods/interconnect510570.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/influenza547293.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/Persia302988.html
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Sports Specialties Back Script SnapBack ...
VINTAGE Detroit Tigers Hat Cap Adjustable Red Grosscap MLB ...
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Old English D Baseball Snapback Hat Cap ...
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Cap - Etsy New Zealand
Vintage 90s Detroit TIGERS Snapback Hat Logo 7 Official - Etsy ...
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Cap - Etsy
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Snapback Hat Orange D Baseball Cap MLB ...
Vintage 90s DETROIT TIGERS Baseball Cap Used Snapback Hat Rare ...
90s vintage mlb Detroit Tigers cap | eBay公認海外通販サイト ...
NEW ERA - デトロイトタイガース キャップ 90Sの通販 by tk｜ニュー ...
90s GRATEFUL DEAD cap | What'z up
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Baseball Club Rookie League Kids Snapback Hat Cap
Kellogg's Tony the Tiger Baseball Cap【USED】 | Highlights™