  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
【Vintage】90s Tigers baseball Cap
商品番号 W58073388765
商品名

【Vintage】90s Tigers baseball Cap
ブランド名 Wankle
特別価格 税込 2,076 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

○Descriptionofitemこちらは、当時祖父が購入した、1990-2000年代の阪神タイガースのベースボールキャップになります。こちらの年代のキャップは、阪神の当時のカラーである白黒のDesignは出回りがありますが、Black単色のこちらは見た事がありません。近年、ジャイアンツのキャップをJustinBieberやラッパーのMonyhorseさんが着用し1990年代のプロ野球球団のキャップをファッションで着用する方が増えました。ですので、こちらは、もちろんファッションとしての使用も可能ですが、とても希少なアイテムなのでコレクターの方にもオススメです。何かありましたら、コメントお願い致します♪
http://narcologia.ru/goods/interconnect510570.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/influenza547293.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/Persia302988.html
【Vintage】90s Tigers baseball Cap
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Sports Specialties Back Script SnapBack ...
【Vintage】90s Tigers baseball Cap
VINTAGE Detroit Tigers Hat Cap Adjustable Red Grosscap MLB ...
【Vintage】90s Tigers baseball Cap
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Old English D Baseball Snapback Hat Cap ...
【Vintage】90s Tigers baseball Cap
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Cap - Etsy New Zealand
【Vintage】90s Tigers baseball Cap
Vintage 90s Detroit TIGERS Snapback Hat Logo 7 Official - Etsy ...
【Vintage】90s Tigers baseball Cap
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Cap - Etsy
【Vintage】90s Tigers baseball Cap
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Snapback Hat Orange D Baseball Cap MLB ...
【Vintage】90s Tigers baseball Cap
Vintage 90s DETROIT TIGERS Baseball Cap Used Snapback Hat Rare ...
【Vintage】90s Tigers baseball Cap
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Logo Athletic Blockhead Spellout ...
【Vintage】90s Tigers baseball Cap
Vintage 90s New Era Detroit Tigers Pro Model Wool Snapback Hat USA Made M/L
【Vintage】90s Tigers baseball Cap
90s vintage mlb Detroit Tigers cap | eBay公認海外通販サイト ...
【Vintage】90s Tigers baseball Cap
NEW ERA - デトロイトタイガース キャップ 90Sの通販 by tk｜ニュー ...
【Vintage】90s Tigers baseball Cap
90s GRATEFUL DEAD cap | What'z up
【Vintage】90s Tigers baseball Cap
Vintage 90s Detroit Tigers Baseball Club Rookie League Kids Snapback Hat Cap
【Vintage】90s Tigers baseball Cap
Kellogg's Tony the Tiger Baseball Cap【USED】 | Highlights™

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru