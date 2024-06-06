  • こだわり検索
【美品】PS4 FW9.00
商品番号 E21097667434
【美品】PS4 FW9.00
ブランド名 プレイステーション4
特別価格 税込 7,560 円
商品詳細

PS4FW9.00一度起動してからほとんど使ってないので誰か欲しい人にお譲りします。バージョンが古い物はレアだと思いますので、コレクションしたい方に。購入した後商品受け取り後24時間以内に受け取り評価を出来る方のみご購入下さい。商品受け取り後のメッセージのやり取りを無視しない方のみご購入下さい。#プレイステーション4#プレステ4#playstation4
http://narcologia.ru/goods/ordering674979.html God Of War PS4 on CRT, FW900 - crt gaming post - Imgur
