  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
Fender CS 1959 Stratocaster
商品番号 B23184475299
商品名

Fender CS 1959 Stratocaster
ブランド名 フェンダー
特別価格 税込 109,200 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

FenderCustomShop-2020NAMMShow1959StratocasterJourneymanRelic-SuperFaded/AgedSonicBlue「2020WinterNAMMShow」会場限定でリリースされた限定モデルです。【仕様】ピックアップはアルニコ２を使用したハンドワウンドの「TomatilloSTRATPU」ネックは素人目ですが問題ないと思います。フレットも特に減ってませんが、使用品なので9割とさせていただきます。塗装の剥がれはレリックによる購入時からのものです。写真に収めるのが難しいのですが、クラックもしっかり入っております。9点止めの1プライピックガードなども超レア仕様を再現しており、めちゃくちゃお気に入りなのですが、機材整理のため出品します。【値下げについて】値下げについては購入意思のある方のみ、金額をご指定の上、コメントいただければ検討致します。【発送について】ケースをプチプチで梱包しての発送になります。シリーズ···Fenderタイプ···ストラトキャスタータイプボディタイプ···ソリッドアクセサリー・パーツ···ケース
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cryptographic714737.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/sucrose402240.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cryptographic596637.html
Fender CS 1959 Stratocaster
Vintage Custom 1959 Stratocaster® - Rosewood
Fender CS 1959 Stratocaster
Fender Custom Shop Vintage Custom 1959 Stratocaster NOS Sherwood ...
Fender CS 1959 Stratocaster
FENDER CUSTOM SHOP Vintage Custom 1959 Stratocaster NOS/Candy ...
Fender CS 1959 Stratocaster
入荷情報】Fender Custom Shop Vintage Custom 1959 Stratocaster 3SB ...
Fender CS 1959 Stratocaster
Fender Custom Shop Time Machine 1959 Stratocaster Heavy Relic Rosewood Aged Lake Placid Blue【S/N CZ543358 3.44kg】-楽器de元気
Fender CS 1959 Stratocaster
Vintage Custom 1959 Stratocaster N.O.S Daphne Blue #R115606 ...
Fender CS 1959 Stratocaster
入荷情報】Fender Custom Shop Vintage Custom 1959 Stratocaster 3SB ...
Fender CS 1959 Stratocaster
Fender Custom Shop 2002年製 1959 Stratocaster Closet Classic 良好 ...
Fender CS 1959 Stratocaster
Fender Custom Shop 【良指板個体!!】Vintage Custom 1959 ...
Fender CS 1959 Stratocaster
Fender Custom Shop Vintage Custom 1959 Stratocaster Aged Olympic ...
Fender CS 1959 Stratocaster
Fender Custom Shop/1959 Stratocaster Heavy Relic (Faded Chocolate 3CS)CZ562803
Fender CS 1959 Stratocaster
Fender Custom Shop Vintage Custom 1959 Stratocaster Lake Placid ...
Fender CS 1959 Stratocaster
Fender Custom Shop / Vintage Custom 1959 Stratocaster NOS Faded ...
Fender CS 1959 Stratocaster
Fender Custom Shop　Vintage Custom 1959 Stratocaster [Chocolate 3-Tone Sunburst]
Fender CS 1959 Stratocaster
Fender Custom Shop Vitage Custom 1959 Stratocaster Aged OWT RW ...

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru