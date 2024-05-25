Paul Reed Smith(PRS)SE Custom24 Lefty

- ホーム
PaulReedSmith(PRS)SECustom24LeftyCharcoalBurst左利き仕様のものになります。2年前にクロサワ楽器にて新品で購入。付属品は写真のもの全てになります。ショップで木目が綺麗なものを選んでいただきました。カポとギターストラップ(取り外ししやすいロック式)のものをオマケでお付けします、少し弾きました。しかし…ほぼ飾って楽しんでいました。ラベルなどが貼りっぱなしで美品です。詳しくスペックは表品名を検索して下さい。写真の通りダンボールに梱包した状態で送ります。 中古にはなりますので神経質な方はご遠慮下さい。大事なので何度も言いますが！左利き用なのでご注意下さいませ。タバコ吸いません。ペット飼っていません。#ポールリードスミス#エレキギター#レスポールシリーズ···PRS
