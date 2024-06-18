  • こだわり検索
ルイヴィトン サンチュール LV ロゴバックル レザーベルト エピ
ルイヴィトン サンチュール LV ロゴバックル レザーベルト エピ
ブランド名 ルイヴィトン
LouisVuittonルイヴィトンサンチュールLVロゴレザーベルト型番M9604色黒サイズ80全長100cmウエスト80〜90cm幅3cm付属品なし状態バックル薄擦れがあります。ベルト裏に薄汚れがあります。全体的には良好です。国内正規店で購入しました。値下げは出来ません。素材···本革カラー···ブラック
