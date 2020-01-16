  • こだわり検索
18ss Supreme Justice Gold Pendant 14K
18ss Supreme Justice Gold Pendant 14K
ブランド名 シュプリーム
特別価格 税込 24,840 円
材質···ゴールド18ssSupremeJusticeGoldPendant14KネックレスペンダントSupremeオンライン購入。3.4回ほど着用しました。目立った傷など無く美品になります。よろしくお願いします。
