【3冊セット】Barefoot Gen vol.1.2.3 英語版 はだしのゲン

【3冊セット】BarefootGenvol.1.2.3（英語版はだしのゲン漫画コミック1巻2巻3巻）中沢啓治1.BarefootGen,Vol.1:ACartoonStoryofHiroshima2.BarefootGen,Vol.2:TheDayAfter3.BarefootGen,Vol.3:LifeAftertheBombプロジェクト・ゲンによる翻訳です。プロジェクト・ゲンは核廃絶を願い、原爆マンガの古典と言われる中沢啓治氏のマンガ『はだしのゲン』を広く海外に普及することを目的として設立されました。◇ThisharrowingstoryofHiroshimawasoneoftheoriginalJapanesemangaseries.Newandunabridged,thisisanall-newtranslationoftheauthor'sfirst-personexperiencesofHiroshimaanditsaftermath,isareminderofthesufferingwarbringstoinnocentpeople.Itsemotionsandexperiencesspeaktochildrenandadultseverywhere.Volumeoneofthisten-partseriesdetailstheeventsleadinguptoandimmediatelyfollowingtheatomicbombingofHiroshima.◆状態◆本の中に書き込みやマーキング、汚れ、ページ折れ等はありません。天・地・小口も白く綺麗で、【使用感の少ない】良好なコンディションです。家族に喫煙者、ペットはいませんので、タバコのニオイやアレルギーが心配な方も大丈夫です。即購入歓迎です（╹◡╹）◆発送◆クッション材（プチプチ）と防水仕様の配送専用袋で梱包の上、ゆうゆうメルカリ便で発送いたします。
