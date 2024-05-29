wonderers of italy the medici series 古書

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
ビンテージ洋書イタリアの貴族家メディチ家の建造物の本です。メディチ家にまつわる様々な建造物が載っています。ハードカバーで活版で紋章が描かれており、金で文字が入った大変高価な作りになってます。英語版で1925年に翻訳と書かれているのでその頃に出版されたものかと思います。長い間の保管で埃っぽく、湿気で何ページかくっついてしまって破れてしまったページあります。ほぼ全てのページが写真で、写真集、図鑑的な感じですね。美術や歴史資料、建造物の資料としてとても良いと思います。#Maruの書籍#Maruの昭和レトロ、アンティーク合わせ買い歓迎♡お値引き対応いたします^_^即購入オッケーです！専用ページは作っていません。ご購入は早い者勝ちで、最初に購入していただいた方にお譲りします⭐︎
