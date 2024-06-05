Kith New Era 10th Anniversary 7 3/8

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
KITH×NewEra×NewYorkYankees10YearAnniversary2009WorldSeriesLowProfile59FiftyFittedHatKITHの10周年を記念したNewEraとのコラボキャップ、10thAnniversaryのKXTHロゴもデザインされたスペシャルなアイテム。松井秀喜選手がワールドシリーズMVPを獲得した記念すべき年です。丁寧に扱っていたので状態は比較的良好ですが、1度人の手に渡った中古品ですので神経質な方はご遠慮ください。
