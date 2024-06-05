GARNI(ガルニ)DC Stamp Pendant - L

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
ガルニのネックレスです。使用しないのでお譲りします。以下詳細です。※値下げ不可■ブランド名:GARNI■素材:シルバー925■チェーンサイズ:40cm・アジャスター7cm■トップサイズ:L(タテ19.0mm×18.0mm)■チェーン幅:2.5mm■新品価格:30,800円(税込)着用した感じ、神経質な私でもキズなどあまり気になる事はありません。チェーンもキラキラしてて高級感あり綺麗な印象です。トップのキズは写真では分かるようにしてますが、着用した感じ気になりませんでした♪材質···シルバーカラー···シルバー
