supreme Shadow Plaid Fleece Shirt 20FW

モーガン蔵人 野村訓市 マークゴンザレス着用人気のシャドウプレイド柄を落とし込んだフリース素材のシャツサイジングも大きめでカフスにはボタンが無いので下にスウェット類の上から着ても肩口や手首付近がゴワつかず着脱もスムーズです。左右の両方の胸にポケットがあるダブルポケット仕様で左側のポケットにはSupremeのピスネームが付きます。シャツというよりもシャツジャケット的な感じのアイテムになります。加工によりフリースの表面はもともとユーズドのような風合いになっていますカラー:レッド redhotelblueensoucherevichkiotvichkigolfwanghufstussydickies874carharttpalaceskateboadsripndiplevisapplebumlqqkstudiorokitgirlthrashernikesbapeawakegirlsdon'tcryveldypoloatelier103noahaimeleondoreevisentightboothftcbendavisredkap中田圭介 野村周平 着用neonsigntogaunusedjiedaneedlesmasudairikumaisonmargieratomfordnanouniversebeamsharesacaijohnlawrencesullivanyohjiyamamotocommedesgarçonscontenastoresullentokyojilsanderamanojakuourlegacyoamcy/projectwalesbonnerPETERDOroldskovuniqlouniqloulemairepradadriesvannotenaries/acne/affix/afterhomework/allege/auraleeSupremePaisleyFleeceShirt季節感···春、秋、冬柄・デザイン···チェック袖丈···長袖素材···コットン ウール襟···レギュラーカラー
