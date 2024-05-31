SONY PlayStation4 CUH-7200BB01

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
SONYPlayStation4CUH-7200BB01color:BLACKゲーム機本体種類:PlayStation4ポータブル・据置タイプ:据置タイプ中古で購入したPS4proです。中古品になりますので多少の傷はありますので、ご理解のほどよろしくお願いします。初期化もしております。付属品コントローラー(純正品ではございません。)※充電用のUSB-Cケーブルはご準備ください。HDMIケーブル電源ケーブルイヤホン#ソニー#SONY
