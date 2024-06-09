  • こだわり検索
【新品】Design of the 20th Century
「20世紀のデザイン」を包括した決定版Designofthe20thCentury「1000Chairs」「1000Lights」など多数のデザイン系書籍の編集者、フィエル夫妻。彼ら2人が「20世紀のデザイン」を包括した決定版。建築から家具、家電、日用品からグラフィックまで、世界中からセレクトした数え切れないほどの作品を収録。前世紀が僕たちの生活と美的感覚を決定的に革新してしまったことがよく分かる。#デザイン#工業デザイン#ブルータス#カーサブルータス#アールヌーボー#アールデコ#バウハウス#ミッドセンチュリー#イームズ#ディーターラムス#フィリップスタルク#エーロアールニオ#アルネヤコブセン#ルコルビュジエ#ジョージネルソン#エーロサーリネン#ティファニー#柳宗理#attractwithdesign#withtaschenbooksTaschenISBN-978383654106015x20cm/765pagesText:EnglishHardcover-洋書です-新品です
