Tulle Off Shoulder Bustier／MAISONSPECIAL

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
-TulleOffShoulderBustier-MAISONSPECIAL-ビスチェ-2回着用のみ-ブラック-汚れ、ほつれ一切なし-定価13200円-FREEサイズ-着丈41.5cm-身幅44cm※公式サイトのサイズ表参照オフショルダーのデザインとシアー感抜群のチュール素材がポイントで、レイヤードスタイルを存分に楽しめるビスチェトップスです！カップディテールや生地の切り替え部分でメリハリがつき、甘くなりすぎずモードな雰囲気をプラスしてくれます♪オフショルダーの袖は、あえて斜めに一折、癖付けした着こなしがこなれた印象になり、おすすめの着こなしです♡サイドの脇下には紐がついており、お好みで結んでいただいても◎そのまま垂らした状態で着用頂くのも◎です！！2回のみの着用のため、汚れ、ほつれ一切なく、新品同様で状態は非常にいいと思います！断捨離のため、この度出品いたしました。洗濯済みで発送いたします。質問、コメント、たくさんお待ちしております！よろしくお願いしますm(__)m#MAISONSPECIAL#ビスチェ
http://narcologia.ru/goods/conception465857.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/manufacture855441.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/tenet858063.html
Sparkly Draped Off The Shoulder Mesh Tulle Bustier Bodice Bodycon ...
Sparkly Draped Off The Shoulder Mesh Tulle Bustier Bodice Bodycon ...
Off Shoulder Tulle Gown by Andrea & Leo Couture A1032 - Special ...
Jen Off Shoulder Tulle Maxi (Blush) - Kois Kloset
Sparkly Draped Off The Shoulder Mesh Tulle Bustier Bodice Bodycon ...
Sparkly Draped Off The Shoulder Mesh Tulle Bustier Bodice Bodycon ...
Ruffles Off-the-Shoulders Corset Structure Rouge Tulle Gown Andrea ...
Lace & Beads off shoulder tulle corset maxi dress in red | ASOS
Off Shoulder Tulle Gown by Andrea & Leo Couture A1032 - Special ...
Jen Off Shoulder Tulle Maxi (Blush) - Kois Kloset
LACE & BEADS Exclusive Off Shoulder Tulle Maxi Dress in Pink | Lyst
LACE & BEADS Off Shoulder Tulle Corset Maxi Dress in Pink | Lyst
Off Shoulder Tulle Gown by Andrea & Leo Couture A1032 - Special ...
http://narcologia.ru/goods/conception465857.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/manufacture855441.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/tenet858063.html
Sparkly Draped Off The Shoulder Mesh Tulle Bustier Bodice Bodycon ...
Sparkly Draped Off The Shoulder Mesh Tulle Bustier Bodice Bodycon ...
Off Shoulder Tulle Gown by Andrea & Leo Couture A1032 - Special ...
Jen Off Shoulder Tulle Maxi (Blush) - Kois Kloset
Sparkly Draped Off The Shoulder Mesh Tulle Bustier Bodice Bodycon ...
Sparkly Draped Off The Shoulder Mesh Tulle Bustier Bodice Bodycon ...
Ruffles Off-the-Shoulders Corset Structure Rouge Tulle Gown Andrea ...
Lace & Beads off shoulder tulle corset maxi dress in red | ASOS
Off Shoulder Tulle Gown by Andrea & Leo Couture A1032 - Special ...
Jen Off Shoulder Tulle Maxi (Blush) - Kois Kloset
LACE & BEADS Exclusive Off Shoulder Tulle Maxi Dress in Pink | Lyst
LACE & BEADS Off Shoulder Tulle Corset Maxi Dress in Pink | Lyst
Off Shoulder Tulle Gown by Andrea & Leo Couture A1032 - Special ...