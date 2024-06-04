  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
Tulle Off Shoulder Bustier／MAISONSPECIAL
商品番号 P45718168784
商品名

Tulle Off Shoulder Bustier／MAISONSPECIAL
ブランド名 メゾンスペシャル
特別価格 税込 5,280 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

サイズ
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

-TulleOffShoulderBustier-MAISONSPECIAL-ビスチェ-2回着用のみ-ブラック-汚れ、ほつれ一切なし-定価13200円-FREEサイズ-着丈41.5cm-身幅44cm※公式サイトのサイズ表参照オフショルダーのデザインとシアー感抜群のチュール素材がポイントで、レイヤードスタイルを存分に楽しめるビスチェトップスです！カップディテールや生地の切り替え部分でメリハリがつき、甘くなりすぎずモードな雰囲気をプラスしてくれます♪オフショルダーの袖は、あえて斜めに一折、癖付けした着こなしがこなれた印象になり、おすすめの着こなしです♡サイドの脇下には紐がついており、お好みで結んでいただいても◎そのまま垂らした状態で着用頂くのも◎です！！2回のみの着用のため、汚れ、ほつれ一切なく、新品同様で状態は非常にいいと思います！断捨離のため、この度出品いたしました。洗濯済みで発送いたします。質問、コメント、たくさんお待ちしております！よろしくお願いしますm(__)m#MAISONSPECIAL#ビスチェ
http://narcologia.ru/goods/conception465857.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/manufacture855441.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/tenet858063.html
Tulle Off Shoulder Bustier／MAISONSPECIAL
Sparkly Draped Off The Shoulder Mesh Tulle Bustier Bodice Bodycon ...
Tulle Off Shoulder Bustier／MAISONSPECIAL
Sparkly Draped Off The Shoulder Mesh Tulle Bustier Bodice Bodycon ...
Tulle Off Shoulder Bustier／MAISONSPECIAL
Off Shoulder Tulle Gown by Andrea & Leo Couture A1032 - Special ...
Tulle Off Shoulder Bustier／MAISONSPECIAL
Jen Off Shoulder Tulle Maxi (Blush) - Kois Kloset
Tulle Off Shoulder Bustier／MAISONSPECIAL
Sparkly Draped Off The Shoulder Mesh Tulle Bustier Bodice Bodycon ...
Tulle Off Shoulder Bustier／MAISONSPECIAL
Sparkly Draped Off The Shoulder Mesh Tulle Bustier Bodice Bodycon ...
Tulle Off Shoulder Bustier／MAISONSPECIAL
Ruffles Off-the-Shoulders Corset Structure Rouge Tulle Gown Andrea ...
Tulle Off Shoulder Bustier／MAISONSPECIAL
Lace & Beads off shoulder tulle corset maxi dress in red | ASOS
Tulle Off Shoulder Bustier／MAISONSPECIAL
Off Shoulder Tulle Gown by Andrea & Leo Couture A1032 - Special ...
Tulle Off Shoulder Bustier／MAISONSPECIAL
Sparkly Draped Off The Shoulder Mesh Tulle Bustier Bodice Bodycon ...
Tulle Off Shoulder Bustier／MAISONSPECIAL
Off Shoulder Tulle Gown by Andrea & Leo Couture A1032 - Special ...
Tulle Off Shoulder Bustier／MAISONSPECIAL
Jen Off Shoulder Tulle Maxi (Blush) - Kois Kloset
Tulle Off Shoulder Bustier／MAISONSPECIAL
LACE & BEADS Exclusive Off Shoulder Tulle Maxi Dress in Pink | Lyst
Tulle Off Shoulder Bustier／MAISONSPECIAL
LACE & BEADS Off Shoulder Tulle Corset Maxi Dress in Pink | Lyst
Tulle Off Shoulder Bustier／MAISONSPECIAL
Off Shoulder Tulle Gown by Andrea & Leo Couture A1032 - Special ...

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru