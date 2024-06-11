picollet ハートシェイプダイヤモンド pt

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
ピコレットさんのボディピアスパーツです。とても綺麗なダイヤモンドです。購入したのは昨年10月です。2週間ほど着けっぱなしでしたがその後はジュエリーBOXで保管しておりました。プチプチ梱包してネコポス発送です。宅急便コンパクトでの発送も可能ですのでメッセージよりお知らせください。picolletプラチナダイヤモンド0.16ct〜0.19ct
