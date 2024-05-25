  • こだわり検索
【受注製作】ミナペルホネン forest tile パニーニ型 トートバッグ
【受注製作】ミナペルホネン forest tile パニーニ型 トートバッグ
特別価格 税込 11,256 円
minäperhonenミナペルホネントートバッグ表生地：foresttileカラー：ベージュ✅パニーニ小のサイズ感です。✅しっかり目のお作りで✅柄はアソートです。¥26800〜✅foresttile両面横幅上:約33cm横幅一番大きいところ:約38-40cm高さ:約24-26cm(マチ含まず)マチ:約10〜13cm✅柄に合わせて［オプション追加］持ち手:約30cm→35cm(無地生地両面)内布無地のリネン→スリーピングローズグレー【オプション】マグネットボタン＋700円持ち手延長＋別途内側両面ポケット仕様　片側1-2分割＋600円　片側ファスナー付き＋1,200円内側上部\u0026持ち手foresttileの無地生地仕様＋2,000円〜底板共生地仕様＋1400円スリーピング仕様＋1,300円****************************************✅柄の出方は異なります。✅ミナペルホネンホネンの生地を使用した個人のハンドメイド作品となります。コラボではございません。〜時の経過により色あせることのないデザインを〜╰(*´︶`*)╯♡リネン100%
