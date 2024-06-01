90s Photographic Print T-shirts

- ホーム
商品詳細
フォトグラファーのロン・バクスター・スミスの作品がプリントされた90年代の一枚です。シンプルでいて、個性のあるプリントだと思います。実寸肩幅55cm着丈74cm身幅57cm袖丈20cm※素人採寸の為、多少の誤差はご了承下さい。コンディション…使用感有り☆即購入OK☆発送の詳細購入後、出来る限り迅速に発送手続き致します。基本的にはゆうゆうメルカリ便またはらくらくメルカリ便を利用致しますが、サイズ・タイミングによっては大手宅配業者を使う場合もあります。☆送料無料ご不明な点がございましたらお気軽にコメントください。Usedvintage古着ビンテージヴィンテージUSA90s80s70s60s50sスポーツストリートアウトドア Tupacバンド RockバンTeeT-shirtアメリカ USAアメカジ supremeシュプリーム snoopdogカニエウエスト
