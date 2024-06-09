  • こだわり検索
Vintage Works ヴィンテージワークスベルト
Vintage Works ヴィンテージワークスベルト
ブランド名 ヴィンテージワークス
使用感ありますがまだまだ使えそうです。サイズ29インチ7つ穴　ピンから真ん中まで約76.5㎝バックル約4.4㎝×5.7㎝ベルト幅約3.5㎝素材···本革カラー···ブラウン
