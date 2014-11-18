出版社‏:‎DewiLewisPub(2014/11/18)発売日‏:‎2014/11/18言語‏:‎英語ハードカバー‏:‎172ページWorkingcloselywiththefamilyofabulimiasufferer,LaiaAbrilshowsusthedilemmasandstrugglesconfrontedbymanyyounggirls;theproblemsfamiliesfaceindealingwiththeirsenseofguiltandthegrievingprocess;thefrustrationofclosefriendsandthedarkghostsofthisdeadliestofillnesses;allblendedtogetherinthebittersweetactofrememberingalovedone.CammyRobinson'slifestoryisreconstructedthroughflashbacksmemories,testimonies,objects,letters,places,andimages.TheEpiloguegivesvoicetothesufferingofthefamily,theindirectvictimsof\"eatingdisorders,\"theunwillingeyewitnessesofaverypainfuldegeneration.



The Epilogue - Photographs by Laia Abril | LensCulture



The Epilogue (Dewi Lewis, 2014) – Laia Abril



Laia Abril – The Epilogue – PhotoBook Journal



Laia Abril – The Epilogue – PhotoBook Journal



The Epilogue (Dewi Lewis, 2014) – Laia Abril



Laia Abril – The Epilogue | Conscientious Photography Magazine



Laia Abril, The Epilogue | Collector Daily



The Epilogue by Laia Abril



The Epilogue / Laia Abril-www.ecosea.do



Laia Abril – The Epilogue – PhotoBook Journal



Laia Abril: The Epilogue (Signed) – TPG Bookshop



The Epilogue by Laia Abril with Dewi Lewis



The Epilogue – Laia Abril



Laia Abril, The Epilogue | Collector Daily



Laia Abril |The Epilogue| Book Research |FMP – Rhona Moody