The Epilogue / Laia Abril

出版社:DewiLewisPub(2014/11/18)発売日:2014/11/18言語:英語ハードカバー:172ページWorkingcloselywiththefamilyofabulimiasufferer,LaiaAbrilshowsusthedilemmasandstrugglesconfrontedbymanyyounggirls;theproblemsfamiliesfaceindealingwiththeirsenseofguiltandthegrievingprocess;thefrustrationofclosefriendsandthedarkghostsofthisdeadliestofillnesses;allblendedtogetherinthebittersweetactofrememberingalovedone.CammyRobinson'slifestoryisreconstructedthroughflashbacksmemories,testimonies,objects,letters,places,andimages.TheEpiloguegivesvoicetothesufferingofthefamily,theindirectvictimsof\"eatingdisorders,\"theunwillingeyewitnessesofaverypainfuldegeneration.
