ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
SONYPlayStation4PROCUH-7200BB02color:WHITEゲーム機本体種類:PlayStation4ポータブル・据置タイプ:据置タイプ容量1TBシステムソフトウェア10.50#ソニー#SONY2018年11月16日購入。次世代機に買い換えのため出品します。滑り止め部など一部に経年による汚れ等がございます。外装箱そのままでの発送となります。値下げ交渉はご遠慮ください。
http://narcologia.ru/goods/Stanford575073.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/sci-fi16147.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/scissoring939896.html
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
http://narcologia.ru/goods/Stanford575073.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/sci-fi16147.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/scissoring939896.html
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB