SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
商品番号 B64866939351
商品名

SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB
ブランド名 ソニー
特別価格 税込 9,310 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

商品詳細

SONYPlayStation4PROCUH-7200BB02color:WHITEゲーム機本体種類:PlayStation4ポータブル・据置タイプ:据置タイプ容量1TBシステムソフトウェア10.50#ソニー#SONY2018年11月16日購入。次世代機に買い換えのため出品します。滑り止め部など一部に経年による汚れ等がございます。外装箱そのままでの発送となります。値下げ交渉はご遠慮ください。
SONY PlayStation4 pro CUH-7200BB02 1TB

