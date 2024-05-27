  • こだわり検索
RUN DMC FANKO POP! ステージコンサート
RUN DMC FANKO POP! ステージコンサート
ブランド名 Cvital
限定FUNKOPOP!RUNDMCステージコンサートverです。通常よりかなり大きく、ステージが再現されているモーメントシリーズのpopになります。専用のハードプロテクターが付いております。即売した日本未発売の限定レアアイテムです。新品未開封です。ハードケースに値札のシールがついております。写真にて箱の状態はご確認下さい。他にも多くの輸入品を取り扱っておりますのでぜひご覧ください#TAHリスト
Funko デラックス POP! モーメントラン DMC in Concert
RUN DMC FANKO POP! ステージコンサート

