Amiur エミレ フロントプリーツパフスリーブブラウス ブラック 半袖
商品番号 I48413112825
Amiur エミレ フロントプリーツパフスリーブブラウス ブラック 半袖
ブランド名 エミレ
特別価格 税込 1,644 円
在庫状況 あり

Amiur/エミレ(eim)定価：7,480円【フロントプリーツパフスリーブブラウス】・ハリのある素材を使用しており落ち着いた大人な印象に・長めの丈感で体型に左右されないトレンドのシルエット・袖はボリュームスリーブになっておりドレープ感がアクセントに・ボトムはワイドパンツから、スキニーパンツまで合わせやすいブラウス・ステッチがアクセントとなり、他と被らないデザインも魅力的透け感：なし伸縮性：なし※個人の自宅保管によるものとなりますのでご理解いただける方のみご購入お願いいたします。カラー···ブラック袖丈···半袖柄・デザイン···無地季節感···春、夏素材表地：ポリエステル80%綿20％袖裏：ポリエステル87%綿13%
