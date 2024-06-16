- ホーム
- >
- インテリア・住まい・小物
- >
- ソファ/ソファベッド
- >
- トリプルソファ
- >
- Vintage Fabric 3P Sofa
H79cmSH42cmW187cmD89cm両アーム部のファブリックに擦れあり日焼けによる色落ちがある部分ありご使用にあたっては問題ございません。主な張り地···布・ファブリックテイスト···アンティーク・クラシック、レトロ・ミッドセンチュリー#家具#ヴィンテージ#vintage#アンティーク#antique#北欧#ヨーロッパ#オリエンタル#チャイナ#レトロ#昭和#フューチャー#近未来#モダン#ソファ#3人掛け
