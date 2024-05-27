Roller Coasters Flumes and Flying Saucer

ご覧いただきありがとうございます。1999年頃に発売されたレアな洋書です。英語のため詳しくはわかりませんが、テーマパークや遊園地にあるアトラクションの歴史や仕組みが紹介されていそうです。カリブの海賊の試作の様子や、カリフォルニアのディズニーランドにあるアトラクションの仕組みが解説されているみたいで興味深いです。中古で購入しましたが、読み終って必要ない為、出品します。状態は写真の通りです。日焼けや折れ、破れ、反りなど使用感ありますが、読むのには問題ないと思います。また、素人による長期自宅保管になります。即購入歓迎ですが、ご理解の上ご購入下さい。他にも多数出品していますので、同梱でお値引きも可能です。#ディズニー#Disney



