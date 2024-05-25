ヴィンテージ　インディアンチーフの木彫

- ホーム
インディアンチーフの、味わい深い木彫です。レストランやカフェに飾ってはいかがでしょう？61x40x2cm外国のヴィンテージやアンティークが好きでコレクションしていたものです。カントリーでクラシックな空間づくりに活用できると思います＾＾Vintage1953IndianMotorcyclesign.Wood,andreliefmotorcycleandridermadeofmoldedmaterial.Ithinkitisareproductionmadein1980-1990s.\"vintage.\"ThetopphotoisfromanonlineshopthatsoldforCanadian$140.Thesecondscreenshotshowsoneforsalefor¥27500.wearspotsontherider,motorcycle,andsignframe.
