ヴィンテージ　インディアンチーフの木彫
特別価格 税込 5,704 円
インディアンチーフの、味わい深い木彫です。レストランやカフェに飾ってはいかがでしょう？61x40x2cm外国のヴィンテージやアンティークが好きでコレクションしていたものです。カントリーでクラシックな空間づくりに活用できると思います＾＾Vintage1953IndianMotorcyclesign.Wood,andreliefmotorcycleandridermadeofmoldedmaterial.Ithinkitisareproductionmadein1980-1990s.\"vintage.\"ThetopphotoisfromanonlineshopthatsoldforCanadian$140.Thesecondscreenshotshowsoneforsalefor¥27500.wearspotsontherider,motorcycle,andsignframe.
