Aerophone AE-10

商品詳細
2017年3月購入。動作確認済みです。（問題なく動作します。）最新のVer3.12にバージョンアップ済み。本体に目立った傷等は見当たりませんが、マウスピースに写真では分からない程度の傷があります。本体及びマウスピース、ストラップはアルコール消毒済みです。購入後1～2年程度はたまに使用していましたが、その後は、ほとんど使用しないまま保管するだけとなってしまい手放すことにしました。（送付品）1.本体2.マウスピース3.マウスピースキャップ4.ストラップ5.電源アダプター6.キャリーケース7.本体保護袋8.取扱説明書等AerophoneAE-10Roland#Roland#AerophoneAE_10種類...その他アクセサリー...電源アダプター
