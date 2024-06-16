Sharks Michael Muller TASCHEN

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
Face-toFacewiththeOcean'sEndangeredPredatorざらついた写真と青の色合いがとてもかっこ良く美しいです中に観音ページが2箇所あります。デザインも世界の海ごとの構成も良いですコーヒーテーブルブックとしてインテリアとして最適ですかなり大きい本です（大きさと重さは追記します）カバーにダメージが少しありますので写真でご確認ください。気になることがありましたら質問してください。洋書 言語：英語大型本 横29センチ 縦38センチ 厚さ3.8センチその他にも写真集や現代アートの書籍を断捨離中でお安く出品していますので、よかったらご覧ください。よろしくお願いいたします。HatjeCantzSteidlTASCHENRIZZOLIPHAIDON
Sharks: Face-to Face with the Ocean's Endangered Predator
Sharks: Face-to Face with the Ocean's Endangered Predator
