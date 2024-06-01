アルテック artek 洋書

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
アルテックの洋書です。新品未使用ビニールもかかったままです。値下げ不可とさせていただきます。よろしくお願い致します。※本の説明ネット上の物を引用しております。世界的に有名なフィンランドのデザイン会社Artekの新たに改訂され拡大された研究Aaltoの有名なベントウッド家具の生産で最もよく知られているArtekは、数多くの革新的な製品を生み出した多面的なデザイン会社でした。この広範に図解された本は、Artekの歴史に新たな光をもたらした、新たに発見されたアーカイブ資料の驚くべき範囲に基づいています。AlvarAaltoとAinoMarsio-Aaltoの密接な仕事関係、そして彼らが国際的にその設立と開発に果たした重要な役割について考察する。ハードカバーと拡大されたトリムサイズで再発行され、以前に公開されたことのない選択を含む500枚以上の図面と写真がより際立って表示されます。ArtekとAalto事務所の並行した歴史をたどる年表を追加することは、彼らが一緒に作った多くのプロジェクトについて前例のない理解を提供します。原文は建築史学者協会による優れた展示カタログで2018年フィリップ·ジョンソン賞を受賞した。神経質な方はご遠慮下さい。返品交換は受け付けておりません。自宅保管のためご理解ある方のみ購入のご検討よろしくお願い致します。
