商品詳細
「TheVOICEoftheMINDザ•ヴォイス•オブ•ザ•マインド」E.ハーバート・チェザリー 翻訳 森下弓子（アップフロントブックス発行）BelCanto唱法の伝説的名著とても綺麗な状態で，カバー，帯，付録紙が揃っています。中古品ですので，微細なシミなどはご了承ください。付録紙には，見てわかるシミがございます（写真参照）。#チェザリー
The VOICE of the MIND ザ•ヴォイス•オブ•ザ•マインド
