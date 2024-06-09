BTS MEMORIES OF 2019 ブルーレイ（C5370）

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
バンタンメモリーズオブ2019Blu-ray日本版。日本のプレイヤーで再生可能、日本語字幕付きです。付属品全て揃っております。ランダムトレカはRMです。【商品内容】・パッケージ・ディスクケース・Blu-ray・フォトカード・トレカ（ナムジュン）【仕様】リージョンコード：ALL字幕：韓国語、日本語【状態】新品未使用開封済みの未再生品です。自宅保管中や初期からの多少の小傷汚れなどはご了承下さい。神経質な方、完璧な新品をお求めの方はご遠慮下さいませ。※即購入OKです。
