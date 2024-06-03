  • こだわり検索
Touch In The Sky
商品番号 N18363432956
商品名

Touch In The Sky
ブランド名 Nankle
特別価格 税込 2,220 円
在庫状況 あり

「TouchInTheSky」OLIVIA定価:￥1500#OLIVIA#CD・DVDご覧頂きありがとうございます。盤質:BS未開封\u003eA美品\u003eB並の中古品、少しスレがある場合\u003eC明確なキズがある場合ジャケット:BS未開封\u003eA美品\u003eB並の中古品\u003eC明確な汚れ、劣化　ケースに関しましては専用の物（透明カラー製や初回限定などの特殊なもの）で無い場合評価に含めていません。商品の状態について、なるべく気になった点は記載します。写真も見ていただいて、検討をお願いします。発送方法はゆうゆうメルカリ便で行います。お支払いがスムーズな方がすぐに発送できる場合が多いのでご協力お願いします。
