SONY PlayStation4 CUH-2100AB01

SONYPlayStation4CUH-2100AB01color:BLACKゲーム機本体種類:PlayStation4ポータブル・据置タイプ:据置タイプ#ソニー#SONY500GB箱の状態は悪いですが、その他はキレイです！ゲームソフトおまけ付き(パワプロ2本)
