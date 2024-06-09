  • こだわり検索
Majik Box / Filthy Lucre ディストーション
商品名

Majik Box / Filthy Lucre ディストーション
Lvital
アメリカのハンドメイドエフェクターブランド、MajikBokのディストーションペダルです。この「MajikBoxFilthyLucre」は、あのEVHのブラウンサウンドを作り出した改造マーシャルのサウンドを作り出すディストーションです。JoseArredondo（ホゼ・アルダンド）がモディファイしたマーシャルアンプは伝説のアンプとして知られており、なかなか探しても出てこないアンプの1つとなっています。その音を元に作られたFilthyLucreは、Bass、Mid、Trebの3バンドEQにLevelとGainコントロールを搭載。歪みを作るディストーションとしてだけでなく、クリーンサウンドに色合いを加えるためにアンプの前に設置したり、プリアンプとして使うことも出来るペダルです。音色からコントロールに至るまで全て、アンプを意識して作られたペダルです。本体のみ／動作確認済み。このペダルは現在生産しておらず、尚且つ中古市場にはあまり出回らない一品ですのでご希望の方はお早めにご入札頂けるようお願い申し上げます。同メーカーのBodyBlow（Jake.E.Leeモデルペダルの前身）も所有しておりますが、こちらの出音も素晴らしく間違いないメーカーの商品だと思います。音源参照URLhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULu1_GAfWqw
